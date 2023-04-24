Mary Lou McDonald says Sinn Féin is now 'the largest political party in Ireland'
Avril Kinsella
Sinn Fein has the opportunity to become the largest party in councils in Northern Ireland in next month’s local government elections, Mary Lou McDonald has said. The party president said one of the themes in the election would be “frustration” from voters at the continual DUP block on the operation of the powersharing institutions at Stormont.
