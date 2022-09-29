Marty Whelan pays tribute to Coolio as old RTE show clip goes viral
“Ah Coolio, I remember him with great fondness.”
Marty Whelan has taken to Twitter to remember “quite the moment” he shared with the late rapper Coolio.
The presenter posted a hilarious clip of the ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ star appearing on an old RTÉ chat show that has gone viral in the wake of Coolio’s death at age 59.
Due to the fact that no back-up dancers were there to perform with the rapper as he debuted his single ‘Ghetto Square Dance’ on Marty’s Open House, the middle-aged members of the production crew stepped up to do it instead.
"Ah Coolio, I remember him with great fondness,” Marty wrote on Twitter. “To have him dancing with the staff was quite the moment.”
Marty hastened to add the crew dressed-up to dance with Coolio "willingly.”
Ah Coolio, I remember him with great fondness. To have him dancing with the staff was quite the moment. Which they did willingly. The very idea of introducing Coolio on afternoon television shows you how innovative RTÉ has always been… https://t.co/bseUfubzok— Marty Whelan (@martylyricfm) September 29, 2022
“Best TV ever,” James Cotter said, who dug the video up from the archives. “RIP Coolio. Never forget his appearance on Irish daytime chat show Open House, who, legend has it, booked him by mistake.”
The hit video is another in a long line of tributes dedicated to the rapper today in the aftermath of his death.
Coolio “touched the world” with his talent and will be “missed profoundly.” his management said as news broke.
The US rapper was found unconscious at a friend’s house on Wednesday afternoon according to reports by TMZ.
His sensation ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ became one of the most successful rap songs in history upon it’s release.
The track won Coolio a Grammy and the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks straight.
"Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing,” Coolio’s manager said in a statement shared with PA.
"Please have Coolio's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."
Popular Videos
Shopping brawl | Shocking video of two women fighting in Primark goes viral
Video shows car hitting pedestrian and parked cars in Cork
Hurricane Ian seen from Space Station as it makes landfall in Florida
Rapper Coolio dies aged 59
'great fondness' | Marty Whelan pays tribute to Coolio as old RTE show clip goes viral
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
'terrible crimes' | Ex treasurer of well-known GAA club admits litany of sex offences against young boys
'Inherent contradiction' | Sex educator says Ireland's age of consent should be lowered to 16
Investigation | Two arrested and homes raided in alleged accommodation fraud probe in Dublin
'great fondness' | Marty Whelan pays tribute to Coolio as old RTE show clip goes viral
'Mayhem' | Killer of Cork nurse involved in four-hour riot over mail in Scottish prison
Hutch n go | Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch released back to prison after arrest for directing crime gang
'Driving erratically' | Five kids rescued from van and driver arrested after alleged garda car ramming in Cork
Tip-off | Gardaí following ‘definite’ line of enquiry after baby’s skeletal remains found in Cork
court action | Three former Irish rugby stars to sue IRFU over alleged concussion injuries
weedy sorry | Kildare man grew cannabis at home as he could not buy it legally
More Videos
Hurricane Ian seen from Space Station as it makes landfall in Florida
Driver has lucky escape after car overturns in Co Longford
Video shows Steven Gerrard with Liam Byrne
lab rats | Stunning video shows Spanish cops dismantling 'South American' style cocaine lab
Footage emerges of shooting at Russian army enlistment centre
Video shows car hitting pedestrian and parked cars in Cork
terminate hate | Arnold Schwarzenegger signs Auschwitz guestbook with catchphrase ‘I’ll be back’
Smash of the ash | Referee ‘still shocked’ by alleged physical assault after Wexford junior hurling game
mob probe | Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch arrested in prison cell on suspicion of directing crime gang
laughable | Handyman Thierry Henry says ‘football has a lot to learn from other sports on VAR’
difficult time | Michael Obafemi is glad to have Kenny support after ‘interesting’ Swansea spell
Rapper Coolio dies aged 59
'Alleged breaches' | Gardaí seize Dáil laptop in probe into viewing of child abuse material online
GANGSTA IN PARADISE | Tributes paid to US Rapper Coolio after death aged 59
Government could intervene in new year to help people’s finances, says Varadkar
Heaton-Harris and Coveney positive over restoration of powersharing talks at Stormont
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed