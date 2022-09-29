Marty Whelan pays tribute to Coolio as old RTE show clip goes viral

“Ah Coolio, I remember him with great fondness.”

Old clip of Marty Whelan introducing Coolio on RTE goes viral

Marty Whelan has taken to Twitter to remember “quite the moment” he shared with the late rapper Coolio.

The presenter posted a hilarious clip of the ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ star appearing on an old RTÉ chat show that has gone viral in the wake of Coolio’s death at age 59.

Due to the fact that no back-up dancers were there to perform with the rapper as he debuted his single ‘Ghetto Square Dance’ on Marty’s Open House, the middle-aged members of the production crew stepped up to do it instead.

"Ah Coolio, I remember him with great fondness,” Marty wrote on Twitter. “To have him dancing with the staff was quite the moment.”

Marty hastened to add the crew dressed-up to dance with Coolio "willingly.”

“Best TV ever,” James Cotter said, who dug the video up from the archives. “RIP Coolio. Never forget his appearance on Irish daytime chat show Open House, who, legend has it, booked him by mistake.”

The hit video is another in a long line of tributes dedicated to the rapper today in the aftermath of his death.

Coolio “touched the world” with his talent and will be “missed profoundly.” his management said as news broke.

The US rapper was found unconscious at a friend’s house on Wednesday afternoon according to reports by TMZ.

His sensation ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ became one of the most successful rap songs in history upon it’s release.

The track won Coolio a Grammy and the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks straight.

"Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing,” Coolio’s manager said in a statement shared with PA.

"Please have Coolio's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."