Margot Robbie says the Barbie movie is a celebration of “the real life Barbie”

Margot Robbie says the highly anticipated Barbie movie is a celebration of “the real life Barbie” – director Greta Gerwig. The Australian actress, who stars alongside Ryan Gosling as the titular character in the upcoming film, said Gerwig was “everything” and “can do anything”. Based on the Mattel doll, the Barbie movie follows Robbie and Gosling’s Barbie and Ken as they leave Barbie Land and travel to the real world. Gerwig has written the screenplay with her long-term partner Noah Baumbach, director of films such as Marriage Story and Frances Ha. A number of other actors and actresses, including Sex Education star Emma Mackey and Simu Liu, will play different types of Barbie and Ken.