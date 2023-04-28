Marelle Sturrock has been formally identified as that of her partner David Yates

A body found by police investigating the murder of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock has been formally identified as that of her partner David Yates, the man officers were seeking in connection with her death. Police launched a murder investigation after the body of Ms Sturrock, 35, was found at her home in Jura Street, Glasgow, on Tuesday morning.

