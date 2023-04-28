Marelle Sturrock has been formally identified as that of her partner David Yates
A body found by police investigating the murder of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock has been formally identified as that of her partner David Yates, the man officers were seeking in connection with her death. Police launched a murder investigation after the body of Ms Sturrock, 35, was found at her home in Jura Street, Glasgow, on Tuesday morning.
Popular Videos
Body discovered in hunt for partner of pregnant teacher found dead
CCTV Footage | Kildare hair salon run by GoggleBox stars targeted in late night attack
Fin-tastic | Huge basking shark wows cliff climbers on Inishmore in Galway
A rowdy woman demanding to be served in Carlow bar
‘My late husband’s wedding ring was in there’ – landlord junks €40k of tenant’s goods
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
unstoppable | Paul McGrath responds to Gary Lineker’s tweet over Erling Haaland
Ryan Mason praised Harry Kane’s display in Thursday night’s 2-2 draw
A one-year-old boy snatched the Princess of Wales’s handbag
Pep Guardiola insists the Premier League title race is far from over
Marelle Sturrock has been formally identified as that of her partner David Yates
plot twist | Kinahan-linked crime lord Ridouan Taghi’s Marengo trial suspended as cops arrest his lawyer
DIRTY WAR | Historic Dublin post box removed after repeated human excrement ‘attacks’
top boys | Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson to take up new roles in gritty TV drama Top Boy
'our rock' | Sister of Stardust victim describes ‘crushing grief’ of having to follow brother’s coffin twice
'LASHING OUT' | Gardai forced to baton and pepper spray woman (42) who attacked them, court told
More Videos
Man Utd boss Ten hag labels Fernandes ‘the example and inspiration’ for team-mates in ‘how to suffer’
Body discovered in hunt for partner of pregnant teacher found dead
Ryan Mason promised Tottenham’s players will stick together between now and the end of the season
Ten Hag fumes after Man Utd ‘lose control’ to draw at Spurs and dent top-four hopes
Richard Sharp resigns as BBC chair after breaching appointment rules
Russian missile and drone attacks in Ukraine kill at least eight people
Seas the day | For a deep dive into Killarney, Wander Wild Festival offers adventure, scenery and relaxation
drug charge | Businessman charged with having over €400k worth of cannabis after ‘signing for drug’
hillbelly | Conor McGregor becomes the new Fresh Prince of Bel Air as he shows off exclusive views
tragedy | Man dies in fatal incident involving a truck in Charleville, Co Cork
copy cat | Late Late host Ryan Tubridy has an impersonator on social media
Jurgen Klopp not willing to say Liverpool are back to their best just yet
Man Utd boss Ten hag labels Fernandes ‘the example and inspiration’ for team-mates in ‘how to suffer’
Disgraceful | Judge hits out at ‘shocking disrespect’ as chef who murdered and decapitated Frankie Dunne gets life
final season | Netflix reveal first images of Prince William and Kate Middleton in The Crown
'obscene' | US police release scary mugshot of man accused of threatening to kill officer
Body discovered in hunt for partner of pregnant teacher found dead
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed