Marcus Rashford to miss a "few games", says ten Hag

Marcus Rashford to miss a "few games", says ten Hag

Video Team

Manchester United have confirmed Marcus Rashford will miss a “few games” and manager Erik ten Hag is unsure how much of a part the in-form forward will be able to play in the run-in. Erik Ten Hag said this at a press conference ahead of their Europa League quarter-final first-leg tie against Sevilla

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News