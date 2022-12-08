Man's failed attempt to rob Dublin post office with ‘bread knife’ caught on CCTV

Dressed all in black and brandishing a plastic bag and what looks like a bread knife, the man comes face-to-face with a woman waiting at the counter in Portmarnock.

Guy trying to rob the post office in Portmarnock

A man has been caught on camera trying but failing to rob a Dublin post office this week.

Dressed all in black and brandishing a plastic bag and what looks like a bread knife, the man comes face-to-face with a woman waiting at the counter in Portmarnock.

She looks unfazed as he adjusts his balaclava.

After what appears to be a short conversation, he turns around and walks back out of the post office as the woman resumes her business at the counter.

Pleasure boat owner accused of smuggling migrants from Normandy to Devon

Gardaí told sundayworld.com they are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred at approximately 4:30pm on Tuesday, 6th December, 2022, at a premises on the Strand Road in Portmarnock, County Dublin.

"No items were taken. No injuries or threats to persons has been reported.

"No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.”