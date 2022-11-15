Manchester United’s owners do not care about the club, says Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, do not care about the club. The 37-year-old continued to wage war against United in an explosive interview with TalkTV. Ronaldo insists he does not speak to the family, who have owned United since 2005, and they do not have the club’s best interests at heart. Must credit - Watch the full interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored: 90 Minutes with Ronaldo, TalkTV Wednesday & Thursday at 8pm