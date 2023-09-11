Manchester United winger Antony given leave of absence after assault allegations
Manchester United winger Antony has been allowed a leave of absence in order to address allegations made against him of violence towards women. The 23-year-old earlier this week was dropped from the Brazil squad after accusations of physical aggression on several occasions since January towards his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin, which are being investigated by police and which he denies. United have agreed with the player for him to stay away from the club in order to focus on defending himself.