Manchester police appeal to find man after alleged abduction and sexual assault of girl

Sunday World Video Team

Police warned parents to be “extra vigilant with their children” as they appealed for help finding a suspect after a young girl was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in the Manchester area. Officers believe the girl, six, was abducted by a man in Warne Avenue, Droylsden, at around 4pm on Wednesday, before she was led down a path towards a football field and allegedly assaulted.

