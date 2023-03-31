Manchester City wait on Erling Haaland fitness ahead of Liverpool clash
Video Team
Manchester City are keeping Liverpool guessing over the availability of Erling Haaland for Saturday’s Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.
Popular Videos
Cillian Murphy spotted in New Ross, Wexford
Fatal shooting | Drug dealer found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel (9) in her Liverpool home
Judge ’emphatically rejects’ Enoch Burke accusations emailed to High Court
Extinction Rebellion Ireland protest J.P. Morgan ‘women in technology’ event in Dublin
Singer Dolores Keane tells Tommy Tiernan how career began and joining first band
Watch MoreMore Videos
Chelsea will respect Anthony Barry’s ambition if he wants to join Bayern Munich
Judge ’emphatically rejects’ Enoch Burke accusations emailed to High Court
Win by any means necessary – Anthony Joshua says victory is all that matters
Manchester City wait on Erling Haaland fitness ahead of Liverpool clash
Headlines
'rockstar' | Siva Kaneswaran pays tribute to The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker on his anniversary
'insensitive' | Bláthnaid Treacy asks followers to stop sharing graphic stories about ‘horrific childbirth’
Chelsea will respect Anthony Barry’s ambition if he wants to join Bayern Munich
mean streets | Homelessness in Dublin spirals as end of eviction ban looms
HORROR CRIME | Romanian chef found guilty of murdering Frankie Dunne who was decapitated in Cork
Judge ’emphatically rejects’ Enoch Burke accusations emailed to High Court
Win by any means necessary – Anthony Joshua says victory is all that matters
KNIFE ATTACK | Killer who stabbed victim in heart during cocaine binge has appeal dismissed
Manchester City wait on Erling Haaland fitness ahead of Liverpool clash
fowl play | Big-hearted kids left ‘disappointed’ after honesty box is fleeced
More Videos
Mikel Arteta hopeful William Saliba’s back injury is not long-term issue
Donald Trump ‘indicted’ and set to be first ex-president to face criminal charge
Gwyneth Paltrow wins US lawsuit over 2016 skiing collision in Utah
Michael Vaughan cleared of charge of using racist language while at Yorkshire
Ed Sheeran performing at the 3Arena
Donald Trump Jr. looks to be on the verge of tears as he responds to his father's indictment
fired | Thomas Tuchel reveals details about the day he was sacked by Chelsea
WALKS FREE | Gran (73) who acted as a getaway driver for robbery gang in Westmeath avoids jail
homecoming? | Is Lionel Messi about to make a sensational return to Barcelona?
money charges | South Dublin car dealer accused of having €100k in crime proceeds is granted bail
Erik ten Hag confident Marcus Rashford will be fit to take on Newcastle
Mikel Arteta hopeful William Saliba’s back injury is not long-term issue
'difficult trial' | Polish man acquitted of murder of young Mayo man Michael McDonagh
serious assault | Dublin woman who pulled out clumps of female garda’s hair is jailed
final day | Enoch Burke claims judge laughed, mocked and ridiculed him in email read out in court
Couples Holi-haye | David Haye holidays with girlfriend after Una Healy’s departure from reported ‘throuple’
Donald Trump ‘indicted’ and set to be first ex-president to face criminal charge
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed