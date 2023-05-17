Manchester City ‘owe’ club’s owners Champions League success – Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker feels Manchester City owe it to club owner Sheikh Mansour to win the Champions League. City are eyeing up European club football’s top prize once again after years of near misses in their quest to land the trophy for the first time. Losing to Chelsea in the final two years ago is the closest they have come, but Wednesday brings another opportunity to reach the showpiece fixture as they host Real Madrid in the second leg of their semi-final. The tie is delicately poised after a 1-1 draw in the Spanish capital last week. City have won the Premier League six times since the sheikh bought the club in 2008 – and are on the brink of a seventh domestic title – but the Champions League has long been viewed as their ‘holy grail’.