Manchester City ‘owe’ club’s owners Champions League success – Kyle Walker
Kyle Walker feels Manchester City owe it to club owner Sheikh Mansour to win the Champions League. City are eyeing up European club football’s top prize once again after years of near misses in their quest to land the trophy for the first time. Losing to Chelsea in the final two years ago is the closest they have come, but Wednesday brings another opportunity to reach the showpiece fixture as they host Real Madrid in the second leg of their semi-final. The tie is delicately poised after a 1-1 draw in the Spanish capital last week. City have won the Premier League six times since the sheikh bought the club in 2008 – and are on the brink of a seventh domestic title – but the Champions League has long been viewed as their ‘holy grail’.
Popular Videos
firestarter | Video shows shocking broad daylight petrol bomb attack in Belfast shop
Watch | Dad hits out after car gifted by late grandmother overturned by ‘mindless thugs’
Crime bosses jailed for supplying fraudulent passports to UK criminals
Gang who supplied Christy Kinahan Snr and other criminals with false passports jailed
WATCH | Man knocks out two individuals in vicious Dublin city centre fight
Watch MoreMore Videos
Broadcaster Vincent Browne and Tánaiste Micheál Martin attend event to mark anniversary of Dublin and Monaghan bombings
good sign | BBC sign language interpreter goes viral with Eurovision finalist dance
Gang who supplied Christy Kinahan Snr and other criminals with false passports jailed
Just Stop Oil protesters interrupt Commons Committee hearing on coronation policing
Headlines
final notice | Family of Kinahan henchman Ross Browning given two months to leave homes targeted by CAB
huge ban | Brentford star Ivan Toney hit with eight-month ban over betting offences
mega money | Katie Taylor homecoming set to smash 3Arena box-office records
Broadcaster Vincent Browne and Tánaiste Micheál Martin attend event to mark anniversary of Dublin and Monaghan bombings
good sign | BBC sign language interpreter goes viral with Eurovision finalist dance
Gang who supplied Christy Kinahan Snr and other criminals with false passports jailed
Just Stop Oil protesters interrupt Commons Committee hearing on coronation policing
Manchester City ‘owe’ club’s owners Champions League success – Kyle Walker
Johnny Depp returns to spotlight on opening day of 2023 Cannes film festival
Flooding in northern Italy causes cancellation of Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
More Videos
Johnny Depp returns to spotlight on opening day of 2023 Cannes film festival
Flooding in northern Italy causes cancellation of Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Vodafone cutting 11,000 jobs as boss says group ‘must change’
Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says ‘unpredictable’ clash with City will come down to mentality
Brie Larson is asked awkward Johnny Depp question at Cannes Film Festival
WATCH: Eurovision Sign Language Interpreter goes viral with interpretation of Finland's 'Cha Cha Cha'
Vodafone cutting 11,000 jobs as boss says group ‘must change’
Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says ‘unpredictable’ clash with City will come down to mentality
Brie Larson is asked awkward Johnny Depp question at Cannes Film Festival
CRIME WORLD | Episode 280: Money laundering, criminal assets and how investigators follow the cash
'very grateful' | Katie Taylor thanks Conor McGregor for his support ahead of ‘special night’
BREAKING | Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 'near catastrophic car chase' involving paparazzi
RADIO ROW | English caller to Nolan show says British want to ‘get rid’ of Northern Ireland
WATCH: Eurovision Sign Language Interpreter goes viral with interpretation of Finland's 'Cha Cha Cha'
All Rosy | Rosanna Davison’s husband Wes Quirke surprises her on ninth wedding anniversary
shocking | Gardai investigating after teen boy attacked by group of youths in Meath
tragic death | Tributes paid to ‘lovely kind woman’ killed in road accident in Co Cork
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed