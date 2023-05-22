Manchester City celebrated their latest Premier League title triumph at home

Manchester City celebrated their latest Premier League title triumph with a straightforward 1-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday. Pep Guardiola’s treble-chasing side had already been confirmed as champions for a fifth time in six seasons after Arsenal’s loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday. That meant the Etihad Stadium was in celebratory mood for the visit of the Blues and a much-changed side gave the fans another success to cheer courtesy of an early Julian Alvarez goal.

