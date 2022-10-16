Man who threw firework that injured garda during anti-lockdown protest is jailed

Man who threw firework that injured garda during anti-lockdown protest is jailed

Darragh KellySunday World Video Team

Jake Merriman

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News