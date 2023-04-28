Man Utd boss Ten hag labels Fernandes ‘the example and inspiration’ for team-mates in ‘how to suffer’

Man Utd boss Ten hag labels Fernandes ‘the example and inspiration’ for team-mates in ‘how to suffer’

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag hailed captain Bruno Fernandes for playing through the pain barrier against Tottenham and hopes the midfielder's team-mates can take inspiration.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News