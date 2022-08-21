Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag puts ‘unnecessary’ defeat down to lack of self-belief

Sunday World Video Team

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insists the 2-1 home defeat by Brighton was “unnecessary” and he put it down to a lack of self-belief.

