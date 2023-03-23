Man Utd bid deadline extended as Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim prepare offers

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim will both submit second improved bids for Manchester United before an extended deadline, the PA news agency understands. A cut-off of 9pm on Wednesday had initially been set for parties to submit revised offers and, after this was extended, both Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim both intend to meet the new deadline. Ineos founder Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank and the son of a former Qatari prime minister, are the only bidders who have gone public with their intentions to complete a full takeover.