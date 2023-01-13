Man United no longer have pulling power to attract the best – Eric Cantona

Sunday World Video Team

Eric Cantona has warned his former club Manchester United that the world’s best players will not move to Old Trafford because they cannot guarantee trophies. And to add insult to injury, the Frenchman said his old employers should copy the methods of arch-rivals Liverpool and develop talented players into world-beaters, like Jurgen Klopp did with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

