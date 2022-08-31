Man stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival named as rapper TKorStretch

Sunday World Video Team

A man stabbed to death at the Notting Hill Carnival on Monday was Takayo Nembhard, a rapper from Bristol, his manager said. Mr Nembhard, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, was confirmed as the victim by his manager, Chris Patrick, on Tuesday morning.

