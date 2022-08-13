Man reunites with his brother for first time in 40 years at Dublin Airport

Man reunites with his brother for first time in 40 years at Dublin Airport

Darragh KellySunday World Video Team

Soon to be 90 year-old Willie arrived back in Ireland from Australia for the first time in 63 years. He was reunited with his brother Tony who he hasn’t seen in over 40 years. Some of Willie’s extended family members met for the first time today at Dublin Airport

