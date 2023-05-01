Man removes Union flag from pole ahead of Derry vs Monaghan semi-final

Man removes Union flag from pole ahead of Derry vs Monaghan semi-final

Darragh Kelly

Man removes Union flag from pole ahead of Derry vs Monaghan semi-final

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News