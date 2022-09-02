Man points loaded gun at head of Argentina’s vice president and pulls trigger – but it fails to fire

Man points loaded gun at head of Argentina’s vice president and pulls trigger – but it fails to fire

Mick CarolanSunday World Video Team

Man points loaded gun at head of Argentina’s vice president and pulls trigger – but it fails to fire

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News