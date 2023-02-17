Man ordered to pay compensation to Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale after assault

A 35-year-old man has been ordered to pay compensation to Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after assaulting him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of the north London derby. Ramsdale, 24, was kicked in the back shortly after the Gunners beat Tottenham 2-0 in a Premier League match on January 15. Joseph Watts pleaded guilty at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court to assault by beating, going on to an area adjacent to the playing area and throwing a missile on to a football playing area.

