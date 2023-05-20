Man living in Dublin tent worried for his life after anti-asylum protest

Man living in Dublin tent worried for his life after anti-asylum protest

Johnny Brew

Brazilian Lucas Mateus Cabral Guimares, who currently lives in a tent in Dublin, fears for his life after anti-asylum protest that took place last weekend.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News