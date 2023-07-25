Man left bloodied after attack on Dublin quays

Home > Videos Man left bloodied after attack on Dublin quaysMan left bloodied after attack on Dublin quaysOwen BreslinToday at 13:56Gardai confirmed they responded to the 'disturbance'Popular VideosTOP TREATY | ‘Well done boss’ – Limerick manager John Kiely passionately celebrates with JP McManusClimate activist Greta Thunberg appeared in court after being charged with disobeying policeShocking moment an American tourist was left fighting for his life on Talbot StreetParis St Germain give Kylian Mbappe permission to talk to Saudi Arabian club Al HilalVeteran BBC broadcaster George Alagiah dies aged 67 Watch MoreMore VideosMan left bloodied after attack on Dublin quaysRyanair passengers belt out Johnny Logan's hit 'Hold me Now' during flightVictoria Beckham sings Spice Girls hit 'Say You'll Be There' during a karaoke sessionRhodes residents fight wildfires with towels and branchesHeadlines'fearful' | Claire Byrne says she did not want 'level of scrutiny' that came with Late Late Show jobBrave victim | Donegal man Michael Carter jailed for ten and a half years for raping his young daughterMan left bloodied after attack on Dublin quaysfur real | Warning issued as ‘vicious’ cat the size of ‘mini-leopard’ on the loose in WicklowTragic flight | €35k settlement for mother of schoolboy who died in Co Offaly plane crash'TikTok joyriders' | Four teens arrested after stealing three cars from Dublin shopping centre in broad daylightRyanair passengers belt out Johnny Logan's hit 'Hold me Now' during flightVictoria Beckham sings Spice Girls hit 'Say You'll Be There' during a karaoke sessionRhodes residents fight wildfires with towels and branchesGuilty plea | Kilkenny paedophile (29) who raped girl (13) is jailed for seven and a half years'New life' | Newstalk presenter Teena Gates thanks Dublin Fire Brigade after emergency heart operation Sunday World Newsletter Sign up for the latest news and updates This field is required Sign Up Please check your inbox to verify your details More VideosElon Musk has unveiled a new X logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue birdProtests as Israeli parliament takes first major step in Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaulTrevor Francis, British football’s first £1million player, has died at the age of 69Climate activist Greta Thunberg fined by Swedish court for disobeying police orderTransfer rumours: Al Hilal submit a £259m bid for Kylian MbappeGuam kingfisher recovery project takes flight Download the Sunday World app Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices Irish CrimeCRIME WORLD | Episode 329: Noel Long trial - court hears of DNA evidence taken from Nora Sheehan's bodyIrish CrimeEXCLUSIVE | Kinahan cartel heavyweights Freddie Thompson and Caolan Smyth separated after prison power struggleCourts'criminal damage' | Man to stand trial charged with cutting engine wires of rally car before raceNorthern IrelandEXCLUSIVE | Loyalist mobster Mo Courtney and crew line pockets with Shankill community fundsIrish CrimeSTREETS OF FEAR | Minister admits he ‘wouldn’t walk’ in parts of Dublin at night due to anti-social behaviourWorld Crimeconspiracy | Japanese woman and her parents arrested after man beheaded in hotel roomCourts'misled' | Five men spared jail following ‘violent’ group attack on Dublin friends after night outCourtsthreats to kill | Thug who attacked partner wearing steel toe boots leaving her ‘bloody and swollen’ is jailedCourtsescalation | Man who assaulted woman walks free despite judge concerns he could ‘kill her’ next timeTVcrucial | Report on Ryan Tubridy’s 2017-2019 pay is finished – but RTÉ still hasn’t published itCourtscourage | Woman (22) raped by father speaks out to remove stigma of abuse as sentencing due today Latest NewsIrish CrimeShocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gangIrish NewsMissing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon ThorntonIrish Newsrecovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flightsIrish News'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named TravelSeas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you Irish Newsthundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three countiesIrish Newsunsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan Irish Newsinclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival Irish Newslegend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92Irish Newscases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed