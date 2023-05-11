Man knocks out two individuals in vicious Dublin city centre fight
Man knocks out two individuals in Dublin city centre fight
Popular Videos
SHOVE-L OFF | Alarming footage shows two men fighting with shovels in Longford town
Police chase man riding at 100km/h on Australian highway
Teenage gangsters jailed for murder of Afghan refugee
WATCH | Man knocks out two individuals in vicious Dublin city centre fight
“The children don't know where they're going to sleep tonight.” Richard Boyd Barrett told the Dáil
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
Take a closer look at the features and specifications of the all-new Mazda CX-60 Plug-in Hybrid
'incredible' | Niamh Algar opens up on starring opposite her husband in hit TV drama Malpractice
Al be alright | Al Porter makes triumphant return to Vicar Street, six years after his life ‘fell apart’
Shocking | Woman testifies her father and three brothers raped her weekly for years, court hears
bad brand | British boxing pal of Daniel Kinahan poses for pic wearing MTK Global-branded shorts
terrifying | Dublin mum called to woman’s house ‘armed with cricket bat’ after social media row
Latest | Rory Gallagher: Ulster GAA responds to allegations of domestic abuse against Derry manager
Fugitive | Dublin murder suspect who spent years on the run to be flown home to face trial
Guilty plea | Woman behind infamous viral pier assault on teen girl is jailed for burglary
LAUNDERING CASE | Partner of Nathan Kinsella seeks return of documents seized by CAB
More Videos
“The children don't know where they're going to sleep tonight.” Richard Boyd Barrett told the Dáil
SHOVE-L OFF | Alarming footage shows two men fighting with shovels in Longford town
Jarrod Bowen knows exactly what winning a trophy would mean to West Ham fans
Teenage gangsters jailed for murder of Afghan refugee
Eurovision acts rehearse ahead of second semi-final show
Police chase man riding at 100km/h on Australian highway
WATCH | Man knocks out two individuals in vicious Dublin city centre fight
Mega haul | Dublin man caught with cocaine and heroin worth over €1m in his home pleads guilty
Pervert | Sick paedophile who made vulnerable 14-year-old victim call him ‘Daddy’ is jailed
Powerful words | Ireland AM chef Joe Shannon reveals terminal cancer diagnosis
heart of gold | ‘It’s been so hard to lose you’ – sister’s emotional tribute to schoolboy who died suddenly
haemorrhage | Boy (6) settles brain damage case against Coombe Hospital with €6m interim payout
Sicko | Ex-DUP councillor pleads guilty to second sexual offence involving a child
condemned | Garda group says decision to charge officer over N7 crash deaths is ‘scandalous’
'threatening' | Woman tased by armed gardaí following knife standoff in Limerick, two men injured
big step | Irish rugby star Joey Carbery declares ‘step one complete’ as he gets hitched in Dublin
Stormzy to manage England at Soccer Aid
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed