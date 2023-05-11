Man knocks out two individuals in city centre fight
Man knocks out two individuals in city centre fight
Popular Videos
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
Cosmetic surgery in Turkey leaves Irish woman in 'living hell'
Mega haul | Dublin man caught with cocaine and heroin worth over €1m in his home pleads guilty
Pervert | Sick paedophile who made vulnerable 14-year-old victim call him ‘Daddy’ is jailed
Powerful words | Ireland AM chef Joe Shannon reveals terminal cancer diagnosis
heart of gold | ‘It’s been so hard to lose you’ – sister’s emotional tribute to schoolboy who died suddenly
haemorrhage | Boy (6) settles brain damage case against Coombe Hospital with €6m interim payout
Sicko | Ex-DUP councillor pleads guilty to second sexual offence involving a child
condemned | Garda group says decision to charge officer over N7 crash deaths is ‘scandalous’
'threatening' | Woman tased by armed gardaí following knife standoff in Limerick, two men injured
big step | Irish rugby star Joey Carbery declares ‘step one complete’ as he gets hitched in Dublin
More Videos
“The children don't know where they're going to sleep tonight.” Richard Boyd Barrett told the Dáil
SHOVE-L OFF | Alarming footage shows two men fighting with shovels in Longford town
Jarrod Bowen knows exactly what winning a trophy would mean to West Ham fans
Teenage gangsters jailed for murder of Afghan refugee
Eurovision acts rehearse ahead of second semi-final show
Police chase man riding at 100km/h on Australian highway
Stormzy to manage England at Soccer Aid
Wet Éireann | Met Éireann issue yellow thunderstorm warning for six counties
Donald Trump has vowed to appeal against a jury's verdict in sexual abuse civil case
Sleep impact | Five-billion-year-old meteorite smashes through US dad’s bedroom
Stephen Tompkinson leaves court after being cleared of grievous bodily harm
'underwhelmed' | Cillian Murphy says he disappoints Peaky Blinders fans as he’s nothing like Tommy Shelby
“The children don't know where they're going to sleep tonight.” Richard Boyd Barrett told the Dáil
'ridiculous' | Irish pub targeted by burglars in Chicago told to install $84k ‘riot proof’ windows
fighting talk | Head of Russian paramilitary outfit The Wagner Group calls Putin a ‘complete a**hole’
Ride In Style | Dublin NCAD student wins River Island internship in London with original designs
Appeal lost | Kerry GAA star Darragh Ó Sé gets three-year driving ban after drink-driving conviction
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed