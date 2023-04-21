Man jailed after collision which caused bus to crash into house

Man jailed after collision which caused bus to crash into house

A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after causing a collision which made a bus crash into a house in Bristol. Lawrence Salaou appeared at Bristol Crown Court after pleading guilty to dangerous driving.

