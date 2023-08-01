A man in a Kerry jersey was involved in brawl in America.

Man in Kerry jersey involved in punch up in America

David Hunter ‘wishes he could describe feeling’ after release from Cyprus prison

David Hunter ‘wishes he could describe feeling’ after release from Cyprus prison

CCTV footage captures three cars colliding with garden wall in ‘matter of weeks’

WATCH | CCTV footage captures three cars colliding with garden wall in ‘matter of weeks’

Man in Kerry jersey involved in punch up in America

Man in Kerry jersey involved in punch up in America

Paul Reubens, the actor who played Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70

Paul Reubens, the actor who played Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70

Zoo forced to deny its bears are actually humans in bear costumes

Zoo forced to deny its bears are actually humans in bear costumes

Zoo forced to deny its bears are actually humans in bear costumes

Zoo forced to deny its bears are actually humans in bear costumes

Louth triathlete who died in France will be ‘deeply missed’ by her family

'KIND AND GENTLE' | Louth triathlete who died in France will be ‘deeply missed’ by her family

Drunken man found with knife on street said he used it to cut birthday cake

deepest cut | Drunken man found with knife on street said he used it to cut birthday cake

Activists gather in Writers' Square to pay tribute to the late Sinead O’Connor

Activists gather in Writers' Square to pay tribute to the late Sinead O’Connor

Man in Kerry jersey involved in punch up in America

Man in Kerry jersey involved in punch up in America

Paul Reubens, the actor who played Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70

Paul Reubens, the actor who played Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70

Man charged after €20k of crack cocaine and heroin seized in Dublin hotel room

case crack-ed | Man charged after €20k of crack cocaine and heroin seized in Dublin hotel room

Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

RIP | Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Please check your inbox to verify your details

Sign up for the latest news and updates

CCTV footage captures three cars colliding with garden wall in ‘matter of weeks’

WATCH | CCTV footage captures three cars colliding with garden wall in ‘matter of weeks’

David Hunter ‘wishes he could describe feeling’ after release from Cyprus prison

David Hunter ‘wishes he could describe feeling’ after release from Cyprus prison

Activists gather in Writers' Square to pay tribute to the late Sinead O’Connor

Activists gather in Writers' Square to pay tribute to the late Sinead O’Connor

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices