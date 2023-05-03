Man hospitalised after having part of ear bitten off in gruesome fight in Limerick

Man hospitalised after having part of ear bitten off in gruesome fight in Limerick

Darren Halley

Man hospitalised after having part of ear bitten off in gruesome fight in Limerick.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News