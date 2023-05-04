Man held by police after ‘shotgun cartridges thrown into Buckingham Palace’

A man is being questioned by police after suspected shotgun cartridges were thrown into the grounds of Buckingham Palace, days before the King’s coronation. The suspect was detained at about 7pm on Tuesday after he approached the palace’s gates in central London and threw a number of items, the Metropolitan Police said.

