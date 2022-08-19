Man from viral ‘League of Ireland fan’ interview joins TikTok

The St Pats superfan became an instant legend in 2011 after doing an interview about the League of Ireland

The “local legend” from the viral League of Ireland fan video has joined TikTok.

The football fan at the centre of the clip, which was uploaded online over a decade ago and viewed more than a million times, posted his first TikTok this week.

He made an account with the username @garm_520 this week, with his bio reading “pats no 1 fan ‘bobs your uncle Mary's your aunt’” in a nod to his iconic League of Ireland video.

In his first TikTok clip, which was posted on Wednesday afternoon, he said that he was unimpressed with bullies on the platform.

The Dubliner said: “Hey guys, this is the fella in the green and white. I just started TikTok. I’m not sure what it’s all about but there’s a few people on it that are very bullyish towards other people.

“I’m old school; I won’t put up with that. But follow me and support me, you know yourself. Local legend. Bob’s your uncle, Mary’s your auntie.

“We need to sort this s*** out once and for all. 10-4 over and out, fans.”

The video was simply captioned “#thestart #newbie”.

TikTok users remarked that they were “witnessing a historical moment” as the cultural icon hopped on the popular video-hosting app.

One person said that he was the “true king of Ireland” while another wrote: “This man is a piece of modern Irish pop culture that will be remembered forever. An absolute legend”.

The “Irish legend” went viral in 2011 when he appeared in a video filmed on O’Connell Street in Dublin’s city centre, where he was interviewed about his love for football.

In the much-adored clip, the St Patrick's Athletic fan is asked who his favourite player on the Inchicore-based team is to which he replies: “the fella in the green and white shirt” - despite the side famously donning red and white.

He also called on Irish football fans to support the League of Ireland rather than “the Queen's football teams” in the Premier League.

Last year, the man himself shockingly revealed that he only said he was a fan of St Pats because they were his local club.

“I don't watch football, I'm not going to lie. I don't follow anybody,” he admitted in a tweet.

“Pats is Inchicore. That's the nearest team. So I just said Pats. But I didn't know they wore red and black or whatever... So I just said the fella in the green and white... But it backfired on me.”