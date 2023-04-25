Man City v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

Man City v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at the top-of-the-table clash between Manchester City and Arsenal, with the Gunners hoping to rediscover their form in the title run-in.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News