Man City v Arsenal: Mikel Arteta press conference

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal may be forced into the transfer market for a new midfielder as fears mount over an injury to Mohamed Elneny. Arsenal have already signed Belgium forward Leandro Trossard from Brighton and Jakub Kiwior – a highly-rated Poland international defender – in the January window. The Gunners sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League and travel to face closest challengers Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday night.