Man City squad arrive at team hotel in Istanbul for Champions League final

The Manchester City squad arrived at their hotel in the Turkish capital ahead of Saturday’s showpiece against Inter Milan. City will complete a historic treble if they beat their Italian opponents at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium having already triumphed in the Premier League and FA Cup as they seek a maiden European Cup trophy.

