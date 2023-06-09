Man City fans in "Dreamland" ahead of Saturday's Champions League final

Man City fans in "Dreamland" ahead of Saturday's Champions League final

Manchester City fans in Istanbul are in confident mood ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Inter Milan.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News