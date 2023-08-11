Man City bid for Lucas Paqueta was nowhere near our valuation says David Moyes

West Ham manager David Moyes hopes to be able to complete deals for both James Ward-Prowse and Harry Maguire – but stressed Manchester City’s bid for midfielder Lucas Paqueta was “not anywhere near” the club’s valuation. Southampton midfielder Ward-Prowse is having a medical ahead of his transfer to east London, while Maguire remains in discussions with United about the terms of his exit from Old Trafford. West Ham are understood to have knocked back an initial £60million approach for Paqueta from the Premier League champions.