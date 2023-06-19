Man chuckles in court after receiving football ban for wearing offensive shirt

A man chuckled in court after receiving a four-year match ban having admitted wearing a football shirt at Wembley Stadium which made an offensive reference to the Hillsborough disaster. James White, 33, of Warwickshire, pleaded guilty to displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at Willesden Magistrates’ Court in north-west London on Monday. The court heard he wore a Manchester United shirt with the number 97 and the words “Not Enough” on the back to the FA Cup final on June 3. Ninety-seven football fans died as a result of a crush at an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield on April 15 1989. White was banned from all regulated football games in the UK for four years, fined £1,000 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £400 and £85 in costs. He smiled and chuckled after the order was made.