Man charged with murder of three people after stabbing attacks in Nottingham

A former university student has been charged with three counts of murder after two talented sportspeople and a school caretaker were found stabbed to death in Nottingham streets. Valdo Calocane, 31, is also accused of three counts of attempted murder after a van was allegedly driven at pedestrians in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Nottinghamshire Police said. First-year University of Nottingham students Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber, both 19, were found fatally knifed on Ilkeston Road at around 4am. Caretaker Ian Coates, 65, was then found dead in Magdala Road after his van was allegedly stolen. Calocane is accused of using the van to drive at pedestrians in Milton Street – an incident which resulted in one person being taken to hospital in a critical condition and two others suffering minor injuries.