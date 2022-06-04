Man boos Boris Johnson because of 'Brexit' and 'partygate'

The Prime Minister received a mix of cheering and boos from onlookers as he entered St Paul’s Cathedral for the service of thanksgiving, with one spectator saying Boris Johnson had upset him with both 'Brexit' and 'partygate'.

📈 ➡️ 🎥

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News