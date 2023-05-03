Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges

A man has been arrested outside Buckingham Palace after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds, police said. The Metropolitan Police said he was detained at around 7pm on Tuesday after he approached the palace’s gates in central London and threw a number of items.

