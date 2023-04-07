Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fire at flats in east London

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after one person, believed to be a woman, died during a fire at a block of flats in east London. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the blaze on Tollgate Road in Beckton, Newham, at around 5.28pm, along with the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London Fire Brigade (LFB). Inquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing, the force said.