Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after church drive-by shooting
Sunday World Video Team
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a drive-by shooting at a church left a seven-year-old girl in a life-threatening condition. Officers were called to St Aloysius Church on Phoenix Road in Euston, central London, on Saturday where a memorial service was taking place for a young woman and her mother.
Popular Videos
Shocking | Watch: Teens on scramblers lead police on high-speed chase through north Belfast
Two Irishmen involved in a machete fight in London
CRIME WORLD: The second coming of gangland boss Brian 'King Ratt' Rattigan
Shock scenes | Viral video dubbed ‘daily clash of goose jackets’ shows men brawling on Luas line in Dublin
Searches made in relation to the murder of man shot dead in Lurgan on Thursday
Watch MoreMore Videos
Shocking footage shows fan mounting advertising hoarding to attack Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale
68 confirmed dead after plane crashes during landing in Nepal
Ukraine races to rescue people from Russian strike on Dnipro as death toll rises
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after church drive-by shooting
Headlines
68 confirmed dead after plane crashes during landing in Nepal
Ukraine races to rescue people from Russian strike on Dnipro as death toll rises
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after church drive-by shooting
Armed Met Police officer admits sex attacks against a dozen women
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool have to become difficult to beat again
Jeremy Clarkson issues apology to Meghan and Harry
Dapper Devil | Rapist suspected of prowling nightclubs to spike victims’ drinks released after seven years
'historic' | Mum of tragic toddler James Bulger says killer Jon Venables may ‘never see light of day’ again
Battling On | Charlie Bird shares ‘bit of good news’ about health in positive update
'loss' | Maura Higgins opens up on ‘bumpy road’ following death of best friend
More Videos
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool have to become difficult to beat again
Jeremy Clarkson issues apology to Meghan and Harry
paws for thought | Dogs Trust brighten up Blue Monday with adorable pups who found forever homes in 2022
Shocking | Watch: Teens on scramblers lead police on high-speed chase through north Belfast
Two Irishmen involved in a machete fight in London
Searches made in relation to the murder of man shot dead in Lurgan on Thursday
Sickening | Wicklow man who broke into ex’s home and beat her in 19-hour ordeal jailed for seven years
Guilty plea | Former lobbyist who stole over €20k from two business development organisations avoids jail
Lethal Weapon | Aristocrat whose family owned Blarney Castle jailed for bringing machete to business meeting
paws for thought | Dogs Trust brighten up Blue Monday with adorable pups who found forever homes in 2022
Concern | Gardaí issue public appeal to find two teen girls (13 & 14) missing from Meath
notorious duo | Jailbirds become lovebirds as killer prostitute and infamous crook hook up in prison
Allegations | Dublin dad accused of choking and hitting partner with hammer bailed despite garda objections
Jailed | Retired Kildare bus driver stole €100k from Credit Union leading to its closure
'kidnapping' | Man ‘forced into van and threatened with cross bow' over alleged drug debt, court hears
intensive care | Teen who stabbed boy seven times outside Dublin disco gets three years detention
Shocking | Watch: Teens on scramblers lead police on high-speed chase through north Belfast
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed