Man arrested for holding suspected firearm in Dublin city

Man arrested for holding suspected firearm in Dublin city

Darragh KellySunday World Video Team

Man (30s) has been arrested for holding a suspected firearm in Dublin city.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News