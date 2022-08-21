Man accused of stabbing Sir Salman Rushdie pleads not guilty

Man accused of stabbing Sir Salman Rushdie pleads not guilty

Sunday World Video Team

The man accused of stabbing Sir Salman Rushdie has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault. A prosecutor called the attack a “pre-planned” crime, as the renowned author of The Satanic Verses remained in hospital with serious injuries. A lawyer for Hadi Matar entered the plea on his behalf during a formal hearing at a court in western New York.

