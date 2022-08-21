Man, 44, charged with mobility scooter murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran

Sunday World Video Team

A 44-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran on a mobility scooter. Lee Byer, of Southall, west London, will appear before magistrates on Friday over the killing of Mr O’Halloran, who was stabbed in Greenford, west London, on Tuesday.

