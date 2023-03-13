Malala Yousafzai arrives for Oscars draped in silver sequins

Malala Yousafzai arrives for Oscars draped in silver sequins

Video Team

The activist and campaigner, 25, stood with her husband in a silver, sequined, long-sleeved gown with gathered detailing at the midriff and a matching hijab. The Ralph Lauren dress harkened back to a look by the same designer donned by actress Janelle Monae at the 2020 Academy Awards, as Yousafzai posed next to Asser Malik, with whom she tied the knot in November 2021.

