Major incident declared over large fire at Surrey’s Hankley Common

Major incident declared over large fire at Surrey’s Hankley Common

Sunday World Video Team

Fire services have declared a major incident due to a large blaze at a beauty spot in Surrey. Several fire engines have been sent to the scene at Hankley Common where the fire was estimated to be affecting at least eight hectares of land, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News