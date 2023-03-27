Lyndon Dykes confident Scotland have what it takes to beat Spain

Lyndon Dykes feels Scotland have every right to believe that they can shock Spain and set themselves up perfectly for a crack at Euro 2024 qualification. The Scots began their campaign with a 3-0 victory over Cyprus on Saturday, but they face a far more formidable task on Tuesday when they welcome Group A’s top seeds to Hampden.

