Lucy Kennedy dips her toe into the waters of sex and fetish parties for her new Virgin Media series

Lucy Kennedy admits she was stepping into the unknown when she dipped her toe into the waters of sex and fetish parties for her new Virgin Media series. Lucy Investigates will see the popular presenter land in the inner circle of some of the country’s most fascinating subcultures, as she immerses herself into lifestyles that are way off her beaten track. It is a bold move for a broadcaster who has rarely taken on such meaty topics, but she told Sunday World’s Magazine+that she was fascinated by what she found. “A few years ago, people indulging in fetish parties would have been seen as freaks and perverts, but we lead more open and honest sex lives in Ireland now,” she told us.