Love Island winners Davide and Ekin-Su share kiss on touching down in UK

Sunday World Video Team

Love Island winners Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu shared a kiss as they landed back in the UK following the final of the ITV2 dating show. The couple posed for pictures with fans as they left Stansted Airport hand in hand after flying in from Majorca on Wednesday.

